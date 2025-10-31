Somali’s are bad news. I’ve been beating that drum for decades, they’ve been nothing but a problem since they got here. I’m not going to run down the problematic history in this post, but it’s long and lengthy. All you have to do is look at Ilhan Omar to get a glimpse of it.

He is known as “the Zohran Mamdani of Minneapolis.” He too is a Democratic Socialist of America member, and his policies basically mirror Mamdani’s. And like Mamdani, he will probably win.

“I understand that our Somali communities are all connected to each other, here in Minnesota and back home, and I ask for your support. There’s always been a link between our community here as well as back home and I’m running to bridge that gap and unite all of us and represent all of us because when we succeed here, we succeed everywhere.”

That’s about as un-American as you can get.

This, from Chad Prather pretty much is the thought of most of us.

Omar Fateh out here waving a foreign flag, speaking a language that sounds like my GPS having a meltdown, pledging loyalty to Somalia, and asking Somalians to elect him for mayor. At this point I’m just wondering if I missed the part where Minneapolis got a new zip code.

There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism. When I refer to hyphenated Americans, I do not refer to naturalized Americans. Some of the very best Americans I have ever known were naturalized Americans, Americans born abroad. But a hyphenated American is not an American at all. “This is just as true of the man who puts “native” before the hyphen as of the man who puts German or Irish or English or French before the hyphen. Americanism is a matter of the spirit and of the soul. Our allegiance must be purely to the United States. We must unsparingly condemn any man who holds any other allegiance. But if he is heartily and singly loyal to this Republic, then no matter where he was born, he is just as good an American as anyone else. The one absolutely certain way of bringing this nation to ruin, of preventing all possibility of its continuing to be a nation at all, would be to permit it to become a tangle of squabbling nationalities, an intricate knot of German-Americans, Irish-Americans, English-Americans, French-Americans, Scandinavian-Americans, or Italian-Americans, each preserving its separate nationality, each at heart feeling more sympathy with Europeans of that nationality than with the other citizens of the American Republic. The men who do not become Americans and nothing else are hyphenated Americans; and there ought to be no room for them in this country. The man who calls himself an American citizen and who yet shows by his actions that he is primarily the citizen of a foreign land, plays a thoroughly mischievous part in the life of our body politic. He has no place here; and the sooner he returns to the land to which he feels his real heart-allegiance, the better it will be for every good American. Theodore Roosevelt Address to the Knights of Columbus New York City- October 12th, 1915

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness