Edward G. "Big Ed" Morgan was a pivotal figure in Minneapolis's organized crime scene during the early to mid-20th century. As the leader of the city's Irish Mob, Morgan's influence extended across various illicit activities, including gambling, bootlegging, and racketeering.

Rise to Power

Morgan's ascent in the criminal underworld coincided with the Prohibition era, a time when illegal enterprises flourished.He established and operated gambling dens in Minneapolis, reportedly under the protection of local law enforcement.This arrangement was part of a broader understanding between crime figures and police departments in the Twin Cities, wherein criminals agreed to refrain from local crimes in exchange for non-interference from authorities.

The Irish Syndicate

Under Morgan's leadership, the Irish Mob, often referred to as the "Syndicate," maintained control over gambling operations in Minneapolis. His trusted associate, Tommy Banks, served as his second-in-command and eventually succeeded him as the head of the Syndicate when Morgan retired due to age.

Relations with Other Crime Figures

Morgan's tenure was marked by a notable lack of violent conflict with rival gangs, a rarity in organized crime. He and Jewish mob boss Isadore "Kid Cann" Blumenfeld reportedly divided the city's territories amicably, allowing each to operate their respective enterprises without interference. This division of power contributed to a relatively stable criminal environment in Minneapolis compared to other cities during the same period.

Legacy

While not as infamous as some of his contemporaries, Big Ed Morgan's role in shaping Minneapolis's organized crime landscape was significant. His strategic alliances and leadership style fostered a unique criminal ecosystem in the city, characterized by cooperation among different ethnic crime groups and a degree of tolerance from law enforcement.

Morgan's era set the stage for the continued presence of organized crime in Minneapolis, influencing the operations of successors like Tommy Banks and maintaining the city's reputation as a hub for illicit activities well into the mid-20th century.

Unfortunately, there are no publicly available photographs of Edward G. "Big Ed" Morgan, the Minneapolis mobster who led the city's Irish Mob during the Prohibition era. This scarcity of visual documentation is common for figures from that time, especially those who maintained a low profile to avoid law enforcement attention.

