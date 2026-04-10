In the title I called them, gay sex public bathhouses but the freaks with no morals running the city of Minneapolis want them to be referred to as adult bathhouses.

They were all closed down 38 years ago due to the rampant transmission of AIDS while those men were having gay sex in public within the bathhouses. That is what the current city council voted 12-0 yesterday to move forward with.

The Minneapolis City Council has voted to advance adult bathhouses and sex venues to committee for further research.

The motion passed 12-0 with one member abstaining from the vote.

The city council has every intention of once again legalizing these, they’re just going through the motions now and that’s all strictly for show.

Then there’s what they call the sex venues.

They’ve already got that. Numerous strip clubs, erotic massage parlors, Sex World, it’s there and it’s legal except what goes on in the erotic massage parlors that are really a front for prostitution.

Oh wait.

Legalized prostitution is what they want without actually saying it. That’s what the sex venues are they’re talking about.

A new stream of tax revenue.

Mark my words, this will eventually come to fruition, they want more tax revenue.

Follow the money.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness