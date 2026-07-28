Minneapolis City Council member Michael Rainville recently delivered a sobering warning: maintaining current services, staffing, and equipment would require a staggering 13% property tax increase to close a $30 million budget shortfall. Homeowners are already reeling from years of hikes, declining property values especially downtown, shifting the burden onto residences, and the lingering costs of progressive governance. It’s not a revenue problem; it’s a spending addiction problem. The solution is clear: eliminate non-essential services, slash bureaucracy, and return fiscal sanity to city government, but that will never happen as long as the DFL-DSA controls the city.

Minneapolis has operated under the illusion that every social program, expanded department, and feel-good initiative must be preserved at any cost, when in fact the opposite is true. Post-2020 defund-the-police fallout, ballooning employee salaries, unfilled positions carried on payrolls, and a refusal to prioritize core functions like public safety and basic infrastructure have created deficits. Downtown’s struggles and remote work shifts reduced commercial tax revenue, yet the response from city leaders has been to squeeze residents harder rather than adapt. A 13% levy hike isn’t governance, it’s failure to govern.

True leadership demands prioritization. Normal people understand that government should do fewer things competently, not everything incompetently. The city must ruthlessly eliminate services that fall outside essential functions:

Consolidate and cut redundant departments: Merge overlapping offices in housing, equity, and community relations that proliferated in recent years. Many deliver marginal results while employing staff far exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

End non-core programs: Defund initiatives in arts subsidies, stop with those damned bike paths and lanes, expansive social services duplicating county or nonprofit work, and experimental pilot programs. Residents should not subsidize ideology when streets need paving and safety demands attention.

Right-size staffing: Impose hiring freezes, eliminate vacant positions that exist only on paper to justify budgets, and tie raises strictly to performance and taxpayer ability to pay. No more automatic cost-of-living adjustments amid fiscal crisis.

Reform pensions and benefits: Bring long-term liabilities under control through realistic adjustments rather than kicking the can to future taxpayers. If you adk me, eliminate pensions.

Prioritize core services: Focus spending on police, fire, roads, and trash collection. Everything else faces the chopping block.

These steps would flatten the 13% threat dramatically. History proves it works: cities that embraced austerity after fiscal mismanagement, cutting programs, reforming unions, and rejecting tax-and-spend reflexes stabilized budgets without destroying homeowner equity. Minneapolis can do the same, but the political will is not there.

Property taxes are not an endless spigot. They punish working families, fixed-income seniors, and aspiring middle-class residents who bear the brunt as commercial values tank. Continued increases accelerate flight from the city, further eroding the tax base in a vicious cycle. Council Member Rainville is right to sound the alarm. Now the entire council and Mayor Frey must choose reality over rhetoric: cut services, restore efficiency, and live within means. Taxpayers aren’t bottomless wells. It’s time to govern like responsibly based in reality, prioritize, eliminate waste, and put residents first. The alternative is more exodus and decline.

Maybe those who live there should not keep voting for the DFL-DSA. It’s plain to see the people and the city are not better off with those people in charge. It’s their choice.

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