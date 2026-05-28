This shouldn’t hurt anyone’s feelings. O’Hara wasn’t much of a chief, he seemed more like an attention seeking, headline grabbing liberal politician than an actual chief of police. Chuck Schumer in law enforcement. Just like Chuck, he never saw a microphone and a TV camera he didn’t like.

O’Hara resigned as chief of the Minneapolis Police Department after an outside investigation found he interfered with an internal probe into allegations about his conduct. Jacob Frey announced Tuesday that O’Hara resigned rather than face possible discipline or termination.

According to Mayor Frey and multiple reports, the original allegations involving claims of inappropriate relationships with city employees were not substantiated. However, investigators concluded that O’Hara intentionally deleted contact information from his city-issued phone and discussed the investigation despite instructions not to do so. Frey called it a “breach of trust.”

O’Hara had only recently been renominated for another four-year term by Frey. He wasn’t going to get it, he didn’t have enough votes in the city council and was never going to get them. He was at the end anyway.

Frey said the city did not yet know the full investigative findings at the time of that renomination. I believe Frey, I don’t think he’s lying about that.

Long story short, O’Hara is married, two kids, his wife is a cop back in Jersey, and he’s chasing skirts in Minneapolis. He deleted evidence of his extramarital activities from his phone, that’s basically what happened.

Ever seen his wife, Wafiyyah?

Eew!

🤢🤮

Look at her arms. Are we really sure that she’s a female and not a guy?

There’s nothing feminine and womanly about her. No wonder he’s out catting around.

Ever wonder why MPD was so hostile towards ICE during Operation Metro Surge? Brian’s wife is a muzzie. Makes a little more sense now, huh?

Good riddance.

Go back to New Jersey with your tail tucked between your legs, beg for your old job, and don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Brian. Get the fugg oughta here.

But here’s the bad news. Really bad news. Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell is expected to serve as acting chief while the city begins a search for a permanent replacement.

Katie Blackwell is a liar, committed perjury during the Derek Chauvin trial but was never called out because doing so would have affected the desired outcome. She’s real bad news who is barely qualified to be a meter maid.

When she was publicly called out for her conduct by Alpha News, she promptly filed suit against them. Ultimately Alpha News won the case, Blackwell did not.

If she gets the interim tag taken off and becomes the next chief as I suspect could happen, that will be very bad news for Minneapolis.

Like I alluded to, she should be a meter maid, not interim chief of police.

I’ll have another post tomorrow about Katie Blackwell and her lies. You won’t want to miss it.

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