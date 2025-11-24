The new petition filed on Derek Chauvin’s behalf—supported by more than fifty Minneapolis police officers—should force the country to reconsider a narrative that formed under extraordinary political pressure. These officers claim, under oath, that the restraint Chauvin used on George Floyd was part of MPD training. Their statements don’t settle the case, but they seriously challenge the certainty with which Americans were told his actions were wholly unauthorized.

When line officers present one account and police leadership—testifying in the most politically charged trial of a generation—presents another, it raises real questions about institutional self-protection. Bureaucracies shift, memories differ, and what officers are shown in practice may not perfectly match what appears in policy manuals.

Chauvin’s guilt depends on whether he knowingly violated training or whether he acted as he honestly believed he was taught to act. New declarations suggesting the latter demand an honest reassessment. So let’s cut the crap and be honest. George Floyd died of a drug overdose, not by the hand of Derek Chauvin.

America rushed to judgment in 2020. A fair justice system must be willing to revisit cases when new evidence or conflicting testimony emerges. Chauvin may not be a hero, but he deserves the same standard of fairness that every citizen claims to value.

