Let’s stop pretending this was a misunderstanding.

When the Minneapolis Police Chief says that whether a shooting was legally justified “doesn’t matter” because people are upset, he is not misspeaking. He is repudiating the American system of justice in real time.

That statement should have triggered immediate resignation demands. Instead, it was shrugged off as empathy.

Empathy for what — lawlessness?

Because here is the reality the political class doesn’t want to say out loud: if legality doesn’t matter, then nothing matters. Not the Constitution. Not due process. Not evidence. Not investigations. Only outrage. Only pressure. Only who screams the loudest.

That is not a republic. That is a mob.

This is the logical endpoint of years of moral cowardice disguised as “progress.” A city where leaders are so terrified of activists that they are willing to declare — on national television — that facts are irrelevant.

Read that again.

The chief law enforcement officer of a major American city openly admitted that truth has been demoted below public mood.

That is not policing. That is hostage negotiation with revolutionaries.

What Chief O’Hara effectively said was this:

If an investigation clears the shooting, the public still gets to reject reality.

That is a precedent so dangerous it should terrify every American, regardless of politics.

Because once the standard becomes “people are upset,” there is no limiting principle:

How upset is enough?

Who decides?

How many streets must burn before facts are discarded?

This is how societies rot — not with a coup, but with officials who stop defending objective truth because it’s inconvenient. Minneapolis is already a dead city.

This rhetoric rewards intimidation.

It teaches activists that outrage works. That pressure overrides process. That if you threaten unrest loudly enough, the law will bend.

And once the law bends, it breaks.

Every future investigation is now compromised. Every officer knows that even a clean ruling won’t matter. Every citizen knows the system will cave under noise.

That isn’t justice.

It’s fear and cowardice masquerading as governance.

This is where Republicans must stop issuing polite statements and start drawing blood — politically.

This is not about one shooting. It’s about whether law still exists in blue Minnesota and blue America. It does not in Minnesota. For the rest of blue America, it doesn’t exist there anymore either.

A police chief who says legality doesn’t matter is unfit to wear the badge. Period. Full stop.

If Republicans don’t call this what it is — a direct assault on the rule of law — then they are complicit in its erosion.

There is no middle ground between:

Facts matter, or

Feelings rule

And Minneapolis just chose feelings.

A country cannot survive when its officials are more afraid of outrage than of being wrong.

A city cannot function when its leaders openly admit that investigations are theater.

And a justice system that bows to anger is no justice system at all.

Minneapolis didn’t just mishandle a crisis.

It announced a new standard — and that standard is chaos and lawlessness.

The rule of law has been sacrificed on the altar of appeasement.

They keep voting DFL. Well, they got what they voted for, and they deserve all of it.

I don’t have any more fucks to give. I’m fresh out. I just don’t care what happens in or to Minneapolis anymore. Just don’t expect the rest of the state to fund you or bail you out. You’re on your own.

