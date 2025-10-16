In Minneapolis, public schools aren’t just failing our children — they’re actively teaching them to despise the very system that made this country prosperous. A required “ethnic studies” course now tells students that capitalism is a “pillar of white supremacy.” That’s right: free enterprise, the engine of opportunity that built America, is being labeled a crime against humanity.

This is not education — it’s indoctrination. Children are being fed a communist narrative that frames America’s history as nothing but oppression, exploitation, and systemic evil. Slavery, war, genocide… and now capitalism. Students are being told that the system that created jobs, wealth, and upward mobility is inherently racist. And they’re being encouraged to join “activism projects” rather than learn facts.

Parents should be alarmed. Taxpayer dollars are funding lessons in resentment and grievance politics, not history, civics, or critical thinking. Schools are supposed to teach students how to succeed in the real world, not make them despise it. By turning classrooms into political laboratories, Minneapolis is weaponizing education against the very values that made this nation great.

This approach isn’t unique to Minnesota. Across the country, woke bureaucrats and communists are rewriting history to fit an ideological agenda. They want students to view capitalism, Western culture, and American achievement as evil — while ignoring the immense benefits these systems have created.

Americans cannot stand by while public schools become engines of communist ideology.

Minneapolis has crossed a line. If we allow schools to continue this course, we risk raising a generation that views hard work, entrepreneurship, and freedom as sins rather than virtues. And we risk losing our republic to future indoctrinated leaders.

Time is running out as the republican form of government, which we are, only last between two and three hundred years before they collapse. That is the history of every republic on earth. Next year the country turns 250.

