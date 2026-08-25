Just when you think these whackjob DFL dumbasses that run Minneapolis (in to the ground) can’t get any more retarded… well, hold my beer.

Minneapolis, that progressive paragon of fiscal responsibility, is staring down a $60 million budget shortfall. The solution? Raise property taxes by a brisk 11.3 percent.

One might assume this would prompt a ruthless audit of every non-essential line item. Instead, City Hall is partnering with the Loft Literary Center to hire the next Minneapolis Poet Laureate, complete with a $16,000 honorarium over two years.

Nothing says “we take the taxpayers’ pain seriously” like paying someone to craft an official poem “reflecting on a current moment in the City of Minneapolis.” That has got to be the dumbest goddamned thing I’ve ever heard.

Perhaps the moment in question will be the one where residents discover their higher tax bills while watching city services thin out. Or maybe the laureate can compose something stirring about the poetry of vacant downtown buildings and the lyric beauty of an 11-percent levy hike. After all, when the books don’t balance, why not add a little stupid liberal bullshit at the taxpayers expense? A bunch of fucking retards run that shit hole of a city. Unbelievable.

This is your one party DFL-DSA government! A city spokesperson helpfully explained that the Arts & Cultural Affairs Department remains committed to such offerings even amid the shortfall. Of course it does. In progressive urban governance, nothing is more urgent than subsidized artsy bullshit when the general fund is underwater and overtime bills from the police department keep ballooning. Why fund another patrol shift or fill a pothole when you can fund a poem about the pothole’s deeper social meaning?

The amount is pennies by bureaucratic standards. $8,000 a year is less than many consultants charge for a single PowerPoint. That is precisely the point. It’s never about the absolute dollars; it’s about the optics. When money is tight, competent stewards cut the symbolic bullshit first. They don’t advertise for a civic bard while proposing to soak homeowners. The decision reveals a governing, elitist class that treats taxpayer money as a discretionary arts grant rather than a scarce resource extracted under compulsion.

Minneapolis residents might reasonably prefer their city government focus on safe streets, functional infrastructure, and a budget that doesn’t require annual crisis management.

Here’s the thing. The majority of people in Minneapolis keep electing the same type of people from the same party that’s breaking them, and destroying the city. They’ll do it again in the next election. My response to that is the correct response. Fuck ‘em. They got what they voted for. It’s not our problem.

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