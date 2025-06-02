It’s kind of eyebrow raising when you can disregard federal law because you don’t like the law, yet five years ago, those same officials would arrest and jail you for laws completely unconstitutional, that you didn’t like, such as not wearing a mask, or opening your church. And now, those same people were saying repeatedly not too long ago, “no one is above the law.”

Laws for thee, but not for me. Here in Minnesota, they prove that every single day.

I hope the hammer comes down hard.

The state of Minnesota, Minneapolis, St. Paul, and 20 counties are sanctuaries for illegal aliens and they will obstruct and make life difficult for federal law enforcement to enforce the law. That in itself is a crime.

Via KSTP:

The Twin Cities are among the Sanctuary Cities which have been put on notice by the Trump Administration, which says a formal notice will be sent out in the coming days stating they are non-compliant with federal law.

There needs to be severe consequences for this illegal action. An example needs to be made.

The city of Minneapolis had a response to this:

“Minneapolis is a city that fosters inclusivity, safety, and belonging. That’s something worth standing up for… We’ll proudly be on any list that reflects our values and commitment to the people who call Minneapolis home. We will always stand with – and fight for – our neighbors.”

In layman’s terms, “Fuck off, we’re going to do as we damn well please because, we are above the law.”

St. Paul had a similar response:

The City of St. Paul adopted a separation ordinance in April of 2004. Mayor Melvin Carter said, “we’ve never had a role in enforcing federal immigration laws, nor asked for papers as a condition to receive city services, and we never will.”

Note to Melvin Carter: Never say never, because things are going to change, and you will comply, or you will be sitting in a federal prison.

That goes for Minneapolis, the 20 counties, Tim Walz and the state government that decided they will break federal law. The jig is up.

Oh, and those activist judges that keep undermining the rule of law, there’s a cure for that. Since the Republicans have both houses and the presidency, they have the ability to do what they did in El Salvador.

I suspect this will have to happen here in the United States very soon.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness