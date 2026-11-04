Statewide Races

Governor

Amy Klobuchar / Ben Schierer (DFL) : ~1,569,094 votes (55.5%) — Winner (AP called)

Lisa Demuth / Ryan Wilson (R): ~1,205,788 (42.6%)

Steven Young / Jane Kirby (Green): ~51,384 (1.8%)

Klobuchar becomes Minnesota’s first female governor, succeeding Tim Walz.

U.S. Senate (open seat, succeeding Tina Smith)

Peggy Flanagan (DFL) : ~1,520,295 votes (53.7%) — Winner (AP called)

Michele Tafoya (R): ~1,232,677 (43.6%)

Marisa Simonetti (Independent): ~41,549 (1.5%)

Rebecca Whiting (Libertarian): ~32,476 (1.2%)

Attorney General

Keith Ellison (DFL, incumbent) : ~1,520,397 (54.3%) — Winner

Ronald J. Schutz (R): ~1,275,393 (45.6%)

Secretary of State

Steve Simon (DFL, incumbent) : ~1,528,567 (54.7%) — Winner

Tad Jude (R): ~1,167,892 (41.8%)

Others (Libertarian/Green): ~3–4% combined

State Auditor

Zack Filipovich (DFL) : ~1,473,426 (52.9%) — Winner

Scott Jensen (R): ~1,229,400 (44.2%)

Jay Reeves (Forward Independence): ~78,968 (2.8%)

U.S. House (Minnesota’s 8 seats)

Democrats made gains overall. Key results:

District 1 (southern MN): Jake Johnson (DFL) leads Brad Finstad (R, incumbent) ~163,057–162,733 (~50.0%–49.9%, margin of ~324 votes). Too close; automatic recount expected .

District 2 : Matt Little (DFL) defeated Eric Pratt (R) (~57%–43%). Open seat (succeeding Angie Craig).

District 3 : Kelly Morrison (DFL, incumbent) defeated Tyler Bass (R).

District 4 : Betty McCollum (DFL, incumbent) won reelection.

District 5 : Ilhan Omar (DFL, incumbent) won reelection.

District 6 : Tom Emmer (R, incumbent) defeated Doug Chapin (DFL).

District 7 : Michelle Fischbach (R, incumbent) defeated Erik Osberg (DFL).

District 8: Pete Stauber (R, incumbent) won reelection.

Minnesota Legislature

DFL (Democrats) regained clear control of both chambers after recent narrow margins/ties, setting up a state government trifecta with the incoming governor. Unofficial projections pointed to DFL majorities (potentially around 75 House seats and up to ~39 Senate seats, pending final tallies and any recounts). Several GOP incumbents lost seats in the suburbs and greater Minnesota; a few races (including one DFL Senate seat) were extremely close and may head to recounts.

Results remain unofficial until the State Canvassing Board meets. For the latest official tallies, check the Minnesota Secretary of State site (electionresults.sos.mn.gov). Turnout was strong, with nearly all registered voters accounted for in the final reporting.

Leave a comment