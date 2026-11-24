Minnesota just ranked 49th in the nation for GDP growth per capita from 2019 to 2025. Our annual per-person economic growth crawled along at a pathetic 0.4 percent while the rest of the country managed 1.8 percent. For the first time in decades, Minnesota’s GDP per capita has fallen below the national average. Wages lag. Household income growth lags. Exports lag. The workforce is smaller than it was at the start of the decade. People are voting with their U-Hauls and leaving. You can include me as one of the many who are leaving.

This didn’t happen by accident. It happened under roughly two decades of Democrat-Farmer-Labor dominance in St. Paul. Higher taxes. Heavier regulation. Energy policies that treat reliable power like a moral failing. Education systems that prioritize ideology over results. A hostile business climate that treats employers as ATMs for the next socialist experiment. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s own numbers aren’t right-wing propaganda; they’re a scorecard of failure written by the people who still have to try to create jobs here.

And what did the average Minnesota voter do when presented with this report card? They handed the Democrats another trifecta. Governor, House, Senate. All of it. They looked at 49th place, shrugged, and decided the solution was more of the people who produced it. Rewarding failure with more failure. That’s the definition of insanity. I told you, the vast majority of Minnesotans are stupid, probably some of the most stupid people in the country. How else do you explain voting in the same people that created the mess, then add a few more for a trifecta.

Voters keep rewarding the same political class that turned a high-performing Upper Midwest state into a third world socialist shit hole. The dumb fuckers keep electing the architects of stagnation and then act surprised when the results arrive. At what point is the problem not just the politicians? It’s the dumb ass electorate that keeps ordering the same meal and complaining about the taste.

Other states are competing for people, capital, and opportunity. Minnesota is competing for dead last. The ranking’s not a mystery. It’s a verdict. And Minnesota voters just asked for another round. 🥃🍸

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