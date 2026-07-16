Yup, he went there. He actually stated that police funding is socialism. A lot of Democrats actually believe that falsehood. They’re either incredibly ignorant, or they’re using that argument to soften socialism, you know, like when they refer to themselves as “Democratic” socialists. Nope, sorry. No such thing. You’re either a socialist or you’re not. Like the old saying goes, “ you can put lipstick on a pig, and it’s still a pig.” Or better yet, you can put lipstick and a dress on a man, and he’s still a man.”

The cat is out of the bag now, the Democrats are finally admitting they are socialists, and a growing portion of them communists. They’re telling us that themselves, so this isn’t name-calling or slinging mud, it’s just a fact, and it’s no secret.

Now it looks like I’m going to have to educate the left and a whole bunch of teachers why police funding and socialism are not the same.

The claim that funding police departments constitutes socialism is a rhetorical sleight of hand that collapses basic governance into a specific economic ideology. It muddies essential distinctions between the state’s minimal role in maintaining order and the far-reaching ambition of socialism to reorganize the means of production and redistribute wealth according to collective principles. Properly understood, police funding is a core function of almost any stable political order, capitalist, liberal, conservative, or otherwise, while socialism represents a distinct theory of ownership and economic control.

Socialism, at its core, advocates for social or governmental ownership and control of the means of production, land, factories, natural resources, and major industries. Classic formulations, from Marx and Engels to later variants, emphasize ending private property in productive assets, replacing market competition with planning or worker collectives, and pursuing greater equality of outcome through redistribution. The state, in socialist systems, directs economic life to subordinate individual profit to communal ends.

By contrast, funding the police involves allocating public resources (typically tax revenue) to maintain a professional force responsible for preventing crime, enforcing laws, investigating offenses, and preserving public order. It protects persons and property from private aggression rather than seizing or directing that property on behalf of the collective. Police activity upholds the rule of law, the predictable framework of rights and duties without dictating wages, prices, production quotas, or ownership structures.

Socialist systems, by design, go far beyond enforcement. They nationalize key sectors (steel, energy, banking, agriculture), impose comprehensive planning, and use state power to reshape class relations. Historical implementations, the Soviet Union, Maoist China, Castro’s Cuba featured expansive secret police and internal security apparatuses, but the socialist character derived from economic structure: collectivized farms, state factories, suppression of private entrepreneurship, and five-year plans. Ordinary policing to prevent ordinary crime was present, yet subordinated to ideological enforcement.

Even democratic socialist or social-democratic variants emphasize expansive welfare states, heavy regulation, and public ownership or control of “commanding heights” of the economy. Funding traffic enforcement or homicide investigations does not advance these goals. A society can triple its police budget while privatizing state-owned enterprises and lowering barriers to entry for businesses, the opposite of socialism. Conflating the two renders the term “socialism” vacuous, applying it to every government with courts or sheriffs since antiquity.

Critics on my side sometimes equate any taxation with socialism, or any “big government” program with the ideology. This ignores gradations. All organized societies tax for shared functions; the disagreement lies in scope and purpose.

Funding the police sustains the orderly framework in which individuals and enterprises pursue their ends. It is infrastructure for civilization, not a mechanism for collective ownership or the abolition of private capital. Socialism seeks to transcend or heavily modify that framework by placing the economy under communal direction. The distinction matters: one can advocate for effective, accountable policing while rejecting nationalization, price controls, or state-run industries. Equating police budgets with socialism erodes conceptual clarity and hinders productive debate about the proper size and role of government. And that is the sole purpose for Ellison and the left’s statement, with the end result of softening socialism to make it sound acceptable. Pro tip: any degree of socialism is unacceptable, period.

Clear definitions reveal that secure streets and free markets are complementary, not contradictory—and neither requires the economic overhaul that defines socialism.

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