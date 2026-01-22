Minnesota Madness

Jack Sotallaro
5m

Minnesota has the trifecta: a governor who "retired" from the national guard when deployed, who has participated in and ignored corruption, and is the most girly "man" ever to run for VP; a mayor who hasn't the common sense or the honesty to lead anything larger than a one man circle jerk, who threatens federal law enforcement for doing the job his administration should have done, and who is so erudite that he must resort to the use coarse language to lie to his constituents; and, to complete the trifecta, an attorney general who doesn't admit to knowing the law, who practices a "religion" of deception and hate, and proves you can take a man out of the ghetto, but you can't take the ghetto out of the man.

Minnesota joins (Not so) Great Britain in the has-been department. To bad it's not in Europe - they'd fit there.

