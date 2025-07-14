Vance Boelter, the man accused in the politically motivated assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark insisted this past Friday the murders had nothing to do with President Trump or abortion — but he stopped short of saying what drove him to kill.

The New York Post interviewed Boelter, it included messages and two separate, 20 minute video visits this past Friday. Those were his first public comments, outside of brief court hearings, since his arrest for the murders.

Boelter seemed obsessed with the letter he wrote, addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel, claiming he was secretly trained by the military, then asked by Gov. Tim Walz to assassinate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, so that Walz could run for the vacant seat. That doesn’t make any sense at all considering Sen. Tina Smith is retiring, and that seat will be open. Walz could run for that, and if he lost, return to being governor. The risk of committing a high crime to obtain a senate seat, with one already open just doesn’t add up.

“Certain details of that letter were leaked out that probably painted one kind of a picture, but a lot more important details that were in that letter were not leaked out, things that were going on in Minnesota.”

Boelter alluded to the other parts of that letter that were not leaked as holding the key as to why he did what he did. To him, he sounds like he believes he had a valid reason.

Guess we’ll find out in time.

