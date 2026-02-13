Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
23m

Keith Ellison has three problems. 1 - He's a Democrat office holder in one of the most corrupt states in the nation, 2 - He's a Muslim (which is no problem) who will invoke the Muslim customs of Taqiyya and Kitman to conceal, or lie about, his beliefs and how those beliefs inform his adherence to law (which is wrong), 3 - He has supported the Nation of Islam, although when it became politically difficult he disowned them.

All in all, Keith Ellison is a perfect fit with Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan, forming the Commie Trifecta. Minnesota thinks it deserves better, but they keep voting this crap in.

Daniel Helkenn's avatar
Daniel Helkenn
2h

You’re right. What he should have said is “It depends on whether The Dow is above or below 50k”.

