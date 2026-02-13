When a public official is asked a basic question about the rule of law, the answer should not be complicated. It should not be evasive. And it certainly should not be “it depends.”

That was Keith Ellison’s response when asked whether an illegal alien should be deported. “It depends.” On what, exactly? On whether enforcing the law might upset a voting bloc?

The United States is a nation built on immigration. It is also a nation built on laws. Those two truths are not in conflict. Millions of people have come here legally, waited their turn, followed the rules, filled out the paperwork, paid the fees, and done it the right way. For them, the law is not optional. It is the price of admission.

So when a top state official suggests that deporting someone who entered or remained in the country illegally is merely a matter of situational preference, what message does that send? That the law only applies when it is politically convenient? That enforcement is arbitrary?

“It depends” is evading a simple yes or no answer. Those who try to worm their way out of a direct answer have nefarious ambitions they are afraid to admit to the public.

When an official cannot say plainly that breaking immigration law has consequences, the implication is clear: enforcement is a matter of personal judgment, not public obligation.

We are already living with the consequences of weak enforcement. Border communities are overwhelmed. Cities far from the border are straining under the weight of housing, healthcare, and education costs. Working-class Americans compete in labor markets flooded with illegal aliens unauthorized to be here let alone work. And every time officials waffle on enforcement, it signals that the rules are negotiable.

If Keith Ellison believes the law should be changed, he is free to argue that case. If he thinks certain categories of people should receive legal status, then he should say so directly. Sidestepping a simple question about deportation undermines public trust. It tells citizens that clarity is too much to ask. It feeds the very true fact that elites operate under one set of standards while ordinary Americans are expected to follow another. And that shit needs to end. Yesterday.

The core issue is whether we are still a nation of laws. Clearly we are not. Laws mean nothing if their enforcement “depends” on who you are or which political narrative is in fashion that week.

We have a right to demand straight answers. If the law says unlawful presence can result in deportation, then the default answer should not be a hesitant shrug. It should be a recognition that laws exist for a reason and deportation will occur.

Anything less is bullshit. And we, the people are tired of it.

