Minnesota Catholic Bishop Warns of Marxist Influence in Left-Wing Politics
Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, publicly cautioned that Marxist ideology is increasingly shaping “political leadership on the left” in the United States.
Robert Barron, bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, recently warned that Marxist ideology is influencing “political leadership on the left” in the United States. Responding to remarks by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Munich Security Conference, Barron argued that describing culture as shaped primarily by economic forces reflects classical Marxist thought, which reduces religion and morality to byproducts of material conditions.
As a Catholic bishop, Barron expressed concern that such ideas sideline the spiritual foundations he believes are essential to Western society. He contrasted this perspective with leaders who emphasize shared religious and cultural heritage as central to democratic life.
The debate highlights broader tensions in American politics: whether progressive economic critiques amount to Marxism, and what role religious leaders should play in challenging political ideologies. Ultimately, the controversy reflects deeper disagreements about the moral and philosophical foundations of public life.
Thank you, Bishop Barron!