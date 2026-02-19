Robert Barron, bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, recently warned that Marxist ideology is influencing “political leadership on the left” in the United States. Responding to remarks by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Munich Security Conference, Barron argued that describing culture as shaped primarily by economic forces reflects classical Marxist thought, which reduces religion and morality to byproducts of material conditions.

As a Catholic bishop, Barron expressed concern that such ideas sideline the spiritual foundations he believes are essential to Western society. He contrasted this perspective with leaders who emphasize shared religious and cultural heritage as central to democratic life.

The debate highlights broader tensions in American politics: whether progressive economic critiques amount to Marxism, and what role religious leaders should play in challenging political ideologies. Ultimately, the controversy reflects deeper disagreements about the moral and philosophical foundations of public life.

Leave a comment