A new bipartisan bill in the Minnesota Legislature would limit governors and lieutenant governors to two four-year terms. Introduced by Republican Rep. Jimmy Gordon and supported by members of both parties, the proposal aims to ensure regular leadership turnover and align state executive limits with public expectations.

Currently, Minnesota has no gubernatorial term limits, though historically no governor has served more than two full terms, except Democrat Rudy Perpich, commonly referred to by Minnesotans as Governor Goofy, who served about ten years. Because the change would amend the state constitution, it must pass both legislative chambers and then be approved by voters in a statewide referendum, likely in November 2026.

Term limits prevent entrenched power and promote fresh leadership, while critics argue elections already hold governors accountable. With Governor Tim Walz stepping down after two terms, lawmakers see this as the right moment to let voters decide the future of Minnesota’s executive office.

