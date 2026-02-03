DFL State Representative Brad Tabke isn’t just dabbling in politics—he’s actively undermining the rule of law. Reports reveal that Tabke is helping lead a local “ICE Watch” group, a network that trains volunteers to follow, monitor, and report on federal agents. In plain English, this isn’t community oversight—it’s political activism designed to obstruct lawful immigration enforcement, putting American citizens at risk.

These so-called observers are instructed to track ICE vehicles, relay real-time locations, and patrol neighborhoods to “protect” illegal aliens. While Tabke claims this is about “documenting” activity, the reality is chilling: an elected official is organizing a civilian network to shadow federal agents, in direct opposition to the law. This is not oversight; it is sabotage, cloaked in the language of compassion. Meanwhile, Minnesota families live under the threat of crime committed by individuals who should have been deported years ago—a problem that Democrats like Tabke actively work to enable.

Worse, this isn’t an isolated act of naivety or misjudgment. It’s part of a broader Democrat pattern of defending illegal aliens over law-abiding Americans. From Minneapolis to Scott County, revolutionary local leaders are weaponizing compassion as a shield for criminals, all while mocking the very laws that protect our communities. Brad Tabke’s ICE Watch involvement proves that for Democrats, loyalty to the law comes second to political ideology.

