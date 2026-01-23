For the life of me, with the Republicans controlling both chambers I don’t understand why they aren’t impeaching every activist judge in the federal courts. That should have been the first order of business, because they haven’t, we have these corrupt, activist, political judges making life hard for the administration as well as the rule of law. They have tipped the scale of justice and make rulings based on their wrong ideology, not the law.

Minnesota is so corrupt it’s rampant at every level including the federal judiciary in the Minnesota district. Enter the corrupt, political activist “judge” Doug Micko, or as I call him, “Limu Emu and Doug.” That fits this corrupt hack of a judge who should be impeached. He’s a disgrace to the legal profession.

Does his name ring a bell? If you’ve been reading Minnesota Madness for awhile, you may remember him. I wrote a post that published on October 29, 2025 and he was the subject.

Micko the sicko is a real nob gobbler. As I said, he’s a problem that sooner or later will need to be dealt with. His latest action just proved he needs to be dealt with sooner, not later.

Make sense now? This guy is as corrupt as they come. The level of corruption is mind-boggling in this state. It’s so vast and deeply embedded that what’s been exposed so far is not even a scratch on the tip of the iceberg.

Now you know the reason why Don Lemmon was not charged. Sicko Micko needs to be impeached and stripped of his law license.

This prick isn’t “Honorable” at all.

