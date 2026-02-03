Minnesota is witnessing a brazen attack on the rule of law, and make no mistake: this is political, not accidental. A local DFL revolutionary named Nick Kruse recently told followers to lie on jury questionnaires, “act neutral,” and acquit a woman accused of biting off part of a federal agent’s finger. This isn’t civic engagement. It’s jury sabotage, pure and simple—and it’s part of a national pattern of Democrat lawlessness.

Jury duty is sacred. It’s one of the few civic responsibilities that directly protects citizens and ensures justice. But Democrats today are treating the jury box like a campaign stage, a place to reward criminals and punish law enforcement. They are telling ordinary Minnesotans to conceal their beliefs, ignore evidence, and bend the law to their political agenda.

The crime itself is serious. Assaulting a federal agent—biting off part of their finger—is violent, dangerous, and illegal. And yet revolutionaries are framing it as a political cause. They are saying, in effect: “If you oppose ICE, it’s okay to attack law enforcement, and if you get caught, we’ll manipulate the jury to protect you.” That is moral and legal rot.

This is the logical endpoint of the mainstream left’s decades-long campaign to undermine law enforcement. We’ve seen it in soft-on-crime prosecutors, in protests that turn into riots with zero accountability, and in politicians who openly encourage citizens to flout the law. Now they are weaponizing the jury system itself, turning it into a political tool. Verdicts will no longer depend on facts—they will depend on ideology. Here in Minnesota that is the case, at least in Hennepin County.

Make no mistake: this is not abstract. If jury sabotage becomes normalized, any violent crime, any assault, any attack on law enforcement can be excused under the banner of political activism. Those on the left are sending a clear message: “If you share our ideology, the law does not apply to you. If you don’t, expect harsh punishment.”

Law-abiding Americans who value the rule of law must recognize what is happening. We cannot allow ideological evil leftist revolutionaries to turn our courts into political playgrounds. Judges, law enforcement, and citizens must act to expose jury tampering, prosecute deception, and protect the integrity of every trial.

It’s already succeeded here in Hennepin County and others, and that rot will spread nationwide. The courtroom is not a rally. The law is not negotiable. And anyone trying to turn the jury box into a political weapon must be called out, publicly condemned, and held accountable. That won’t happen here. Especially in the case of Nick Kruse because he is a DFL Party official.

Minnesota has rapidly become a lawless hell hole that I believe is in irreversible collapse. The DFL has destroyed this state, and yet the dumbasses keep voting for them. You really can’t fix stupid.

