When Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature proposed tightening eligibility rules and verification checks for Medical Assistance (Minnesota Medicaid program), the goal was straightforward: make sure taxpayer-funded health benefits go only to people who actually qualify.

Democrats didn’t debate the proposal. They blocked it.

That decision is especially troubling given Minnesota’s recent history of massive public-program fraud scandals. After years of headlines about stolen taxpayer dollars, voters might reasonably expect lawmakers to welcome stronger oversight. Instead, the majority party shut down the conversation before it could begin.

Medicaid—created through the Social Security Amendments of 1965—was meant to help low-income Americans access medical care. But any program spending billions in public funds requires strict accountability. Verifying eligibility, removing ineligible recipients, and aligning benefits with legal requirements isn’t radical policy—it’s basic management.

When DFL lawmakers refuse to examine how public money is spent, they aren’t protecting vulnerable people—they’re protecting the status quo. And after the scandals of the past few years, the status quo is exactly what voters don’t want.

