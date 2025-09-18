Stop the presses, Minnesota. The Democrat–Farmer–Labor Party isn’t crumbling because of crime, corruption, or incompetence. No, the great crisis rocking the DFL is… pronouns.

At a recent Feminist Caucus meeting, party activists allegedly “misgendered” some trans and nonbinary candidates. That’s right — instead of calling someone “they,” somebody said “she.” Instead of saving Minneapolis from another summer of carjackings, Democrats were busy policing syllables like they were felonies.

And of course, the response was pure melodrama: over 1,200 Democrats signed a letter demanding public denunciations, mandatory “intersectional feminism” re-education camps, and even the possible decertification of the Feminist Caucus itself. Stalin would be proud. Forget bread lines — in Minnesota, the revolution devours people who roll their eyes at pronoun reminders.

Meanwhile, not a single one of the tranny or nonbinary candidates won leadership. Naturally, this wasn’t chalked up to democracy, preferences, or—God forbid—merit. Nope. It had to be oppression, bigotry, and systemic eye-rolling.

And look who’s leading the pitchfork mob: Omar Fateh, who can’t even manage his own district without scandal, and Mary Moriarty, Hennepin County’s soft-on-crime attorney who thinks criminals deserve more compassion than their victims. These are the people taking time out of their busy schedules to demand tribunals over pronouns.

Let’s be real. While Minnesotans are wondering if they can walk to their cars at night without getting mugged, Democrats are locked in a circular firing squad over who said “he” instead of “they.” The “party of the people” has become the party of perpetual sensitivity training.

Republicans couldn’t script this better if they tried. Democrats promised a big tent. What they delivered was a clown car — packed full of activists, all honking at each other about microaggressions while the rest of Minnesota looks on, wondering when someone will actually govern.

If you can’t handle a meeting without collapsing into hysterics, you definitely can’t handle running a state.

