Let’s stop pretending this is complicated. It isn’t.

Minnesota has been rocked by massive fraud scandals—now estimated at 20 billion dollars of taxpayer money siphoned off while DFL state leaders looked the other way. This isn’t a paperwork error. It’s not a rounding mistake. It’s a systemic failure of oversight in a state completely controlled by one party. The DFL.

And when the moment came yesterday to actually dig in—to investigate, to expose, to hold people accountable—what happened?

They killed it.

When Republicans pushed for stronger, more aggressive investigations, Democrats in positions of power, including key committee roles, chose to stand in the way. Call it “procedural,” call it “structural disagreement,” dress it up however you want but a pig wearing lipstick is still a pig. The outcome is the same: delay, deflection, and dilution of accountability, fraud continues unfettered.

That’s damage control.

Serious investigations don’t just uncover fraud, they uncover failure. They reveal who ignored warnings, who loosened safeguards, and who allowed politically connected organizations to operate without scrutiny. And when one party controls the governorship, the agencies, and the legislature, those questions start pointing in very specific directions.

So instead of full transparency, we get half-measures. Instead of aggressive oversight, we get “let existing processes work.” Instead of urgency, we get bureaucracy.

Meanwhile, Minnesotans are left asking a very simple question: Where did the money go, and why didn’t anyone stop it?

The answer increasingly looks like this: because the people in charge didn’t want to look too closely. Then the question is why not?

It goes back to the old saying, you scratcha my back, I scratcha yours.

The people committing the fraud are connected to DFL heavyweights. That’s already been proven with Attorney General Keith Ellison accepting “donations” from Feeding Our Future fraudsters. If you think it was just Keith Ellison, your head is up your ass.

Look the other way, and I’ll deliver the votes.

And why would Democrats do that? Their dream realized in Minnesota. Absolute power. The only thing they care about.

Deepening the investigations means exposing themselves.

And that’s what makes this worse than incompetence.

When efforts to investigate are slowed, reshaped, or blocked, it raises a far more serious concern that accountability itself is being treated as a political threat.

What we’re seeing is a DFL government more concerned with controlling the fallout than confronting the truth.

Every procedural vote, every delayed bill, every blocked proposal, every dodge is now seen for what it is—avoidance.

Voters are paying attention. And we’re fed up.

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