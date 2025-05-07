Just the words incest, marriage and bill, you automatically know it’s Democrats, nobody else, particularly normal, well adjusted, sane people would ever dream of legalizing and appointing new “rights” for nonsense like this insanity.

I’m not talking about brothers and sisters, or a son and mother, etc… oh but that will come, any time you crack the door just a little bit, and give up just a little in the “spirit of bipartisanship,” the unthinkable becomes reality. It’s only a matter of time.

We’re talking about cousins, no, not Kirk, not distant cousins, but first cousins.

It doesn’t matter. They still get retarded kids when they breed, followed by generations of new stupid people, we already have enough of them in Minnesota and they all have the letters “DFL” behind their names, or they vote that way.

Let’s even go a step further. These marriages will mostly occur with the poor and uneducated, that means the taxpayers will ultimately be left picking up the tab for children (and adults) with very special needs. As I said, this will occur mostly with the poor and under educated, and that also means the taxpayers will be on the hook for the parents medical bills. This just gets better and better, doesn’t it?

One of the DFL talking points is that 20 other states have made it legal. I’m going to say what my father used to say to me when I was a kid and would say something stupid like that. “If 20 people jumped off the Empire State building, would you?”

Oh, but that’s not their big talking point, oh no! The big one is pure woke, it’s the ridiculous “celebrate diversity,” and “being inclusive” to other cultures and “accommodate” bullshit.

The ban on first-cousin marriage affects certain immigrant groups who come from cultures where these marriages are common or even preferred. For instance, Hmong and Somali communities in Minnesota have traditions or allowances for cousin marriage.

Somali’s huh? I’ve had about enough of them.

But think about this… It would get Ilhan Omar off the hook. And that raises serious questions in itself of this bill.

This is America, our country, our traditions, our culture, our way of life, not theres. Immigrants left that behind when they chose to immigrate here and become Americans. No way in hell do we have to adapt to there culture, they have to adapt and assimilate in to ours, and if that’s unacceptable, no one is forcing them to stay here, they can leave.

This bill should not even see the light of day, it’s immoral and just plain wrong, and it was written by the morally bankrupt DFL politicians.

