A Somali Uber driver was savagely beaten in Hopkins. The attack was brutal. The victim is fighting for his life. No one on the right is defending the attacker. Not even me, but I will say an out of commission muslim is a good thing for America, and an out of commission Somalian is good for Minnesota. I also really don’t care that this guy got the allahu akbar beat out of him.

What Minnesota Democrats, CAIR-MN, and their media allies are doing instead is the usual play: instantly declare the attack the product of “racist right-wing rhetoric,” point fingers at Trump and Republicans, and demand collective guilt from everyone who has dared criticize crime, fraud, or failed immigration policies connected to parts of the unwanted Somali community in Minnesota.

The hypocrisy is staggering. Democrats spent years normalizing and celebrating violence when it targeted conservatives. They treated the assassination attempts on Donald Trump as unfortunate for not succeeding, and understandable products of the bullshit “threats to democracy.” false narrative. They treated the actual assassination of Charlie Kirk in September 2025 as a celebration rather than the cold-blooded murder of a man for his ideas. Kirk was shot dead while speaking on a college campus. The left’s institutional response was celebratory. No wall-to-wall coverage demanding that progressive rhetoric be silenced. No collective condemnation of the years of “punch a Nazi,” “by any means necessary,” and dehumanizing language directed at conservatives.

Compare that to the speed and certainty with which Minnesota Democrats now claim that criticism of Somali-related crime, welfare fraud, or cultural separatism “encouraged” this attack. When leftists riot, burn cities, assault journalists, or target conservatives, the same voices suddenly discover nuance, root causes, and the need to avoid “stigmatizing” entire communities. When a conservative is attacked or killed they celebrate, they mock, and they even mock the victim’s family before the body is even cold. When the victim fits their preferred narrative, the rhetoric of the right becomes the real crime.

This Democrat bullshit is about protecting a political coalition and shutting down legitimate debate. Minnesota has real problems with certain patterns of crime, large-scale fraud schemes, and parallel societies that the Somali community itself acknowledges. Republicans who point this out aren’t “dehumanizing” anyone; they are describing observable reality. Democrats who refuse to discuss those realities while instantly blaming “hate” for every crime against a preferred group are the ones practicing selective humanity.

Democrats version of “hate” only runs one way. Their outrage is a weapon, not a principle. Americans who don’t have their heads up their ass notice.

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