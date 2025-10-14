We are fed up. Crime is up, fraud is rampant, and the people in charge act like everything is fine. It’s not. We deserve better — and that’s exactly what Republican Ron Schutz is saying as he launches his campaign for attorney general.

Schutz, a military veteran and respected trial lawyer, isn’t a career politician. He’s a Minnesotan who’s seen enough of what Keith Ellison has done to our state. Under AG Ellison, criminals feel emboldened, families feel less safe, and taxpayers keep footing the bill for government incompetence.

Look around: violent crime has surged in our cities, carjackings have become routine, and shoplifters walk out of stores without fear of consequences. Meanwhile, the attorney general spends his time chasing headlines and national political causes instead of protecting Minnesotans.

Then there’s the Feeding Our Future scandal — the biggest case of fraud in state history. Hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars meant to feed kids were stolen, and Ellison’s office was… who knows?. The feds had to step in and do his job. Schutz says that won’t happen on his watch. He’s promising a fraud unit that will hunt down waste and corruption before it costs us another dime.

Schutz is also standing up for fairness in women’s and girls’ sports, something the DFL political class in St. Paul has forgotten how to do. He’s not afraid to take on tough cultural fights or call out political hypocrisy.

We want law and order back. We want government that serves the people — not the other way around. Ron Schutz is offering a clear alternative: strength, integrity, and accountability.

Keith Ellison has had years to make things right. Instead, he’s given us excuses, headlines, and chaos. We Minnesotans deserve an attorney general who will enforce the law without fear or favor, who will stand with victims, not criminals, and who will put public safety above politics, and that’s not Ellison.

As Schutz puts it, “Minnesota deserves better.” And he’s absolutely right, we do.

Leave a comment