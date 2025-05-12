DFL Senator Ann Rest is the bitch’s name that dreamt up this gem.

Sounds like she has an unbridled hatred of successful people, Social Media, business, and Elon Musk. She claims we, or at least the majority of us won’t see the tax. She lied.

The bar for “the rich” can and will be lowered to include us all directly. Eventually in the not too distant future you and I will have to pay the state of Minnesota to use our very own Facebook pages, X account, etc… We’ll be doing that anyway because targeting social media companies will in turn raise our fee’s, or turn free accounts in to paid accounts while those companies rightly have to recoup their losses.

I need to explain this part to the simple folk. It’s not because Mark “Money Bags” Zuckerberg wants to raise prices so he can get more rich, these companies run by the board of directors are responsible to the shareholders who aren’t very interested in taking a hit, considering a lot, if not most are not rich, they’re just ordinary Americans, average working people who bought shares to add to their 401k retirement plans.

As I stated in yesterday’s post, Democrat-led Minnesota blew 35 billion dollars and managed to take a 19 billion dollar budget surplus down to a 6 billion dollar budget deficit, they want someone else to pay for their irresponsible spending addiction of other people’s money.

They increased the size of government in Minnesota by 44%. Why? There was no need, they had a 19 billion dollar surplus. And if you notice, this mess they created, the fix is always taking more of your money, it’s never about cutting the size of government.

This bill passed the senate, but will it pass the house? All it would take is just one Republican turncoat in “the spirit of bipartisanship,” which is total bullshit, then this bill goes to Walz and he will sign it.

Prepare yourselves, I think this gets through.

