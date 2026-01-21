Remember how Democrats kept saying, “No one is above the law”? Notice how they aren’t saying that anymore? 🤣🤣🤣

Minnesota’s DFL leaders didn’t stumble into this moment — they invited it. For years, governors, attorneys general, mayors, and prosecutors have openly undermined federal immigration law, vilifying ICE, discouraging cooperation, and signaling that federal enforcement is optional. That’s obstruction of justice. A crime.

Now, the DOJ has delivered grand jury subpoenas. And suddenly, the same politicians who scream about accountability are crying “political persecution.” Spare us. Titles do not grant immunity. Ideology does not excuse defiance of the law. Neither do “causes.”

According to multiple reports, subpoenas were served to the offices of:

Gov. Tim Walz — Minnesota governor.

Attorney General Keith Ellison — Minnesota AG.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey — Mayor of Minneapolis.

St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her — Mayor of St. Paul.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi — Lead prosecutor for Ramsey County.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty — Lead prosecutor for Hennepin County.

A subpoena obtained by one mayor’s office publicly lists requests for:

Records of cooperation or lack of cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Communications and other documents back through early 2025.

That one nameless mayor is Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

If Minnesota’s “leaders” broke federal law, there must be consequences. Examples need to be made proving that “no one is above the law.” If they didn’t, the evidence will show it.

Federal investigations at this stage can unfold in multiple ways:

They may lead to indictments if prosecutors believe they have sufficient evidence.

They may conclude without charges if the grand jury finds insufficient proof of criminal conduct.

Alternatively, they could influence civil litigation or policy decisions even without criminal outcomes.

It’s the last two items I’m concerned about. We are dealing with spineless Republicans who always talk tough and then let us down. All talk and no action. We all need to remember when it comes to Republicans, “actions speak louder than words.” We’ve witnessed a lot of words and no action over the decades, I personally have no confidence in them. Hope they prove me wrong, but I’m not holding my breath.

