Well what do you know? Now that her speech went viral, millions of people clamoring for her deportation, and ICE fully aware of what she said, just like that, she’s suddenly legal now!

I don’t buy it. She backed herself in to a corner, and now it’s survival mode. She’s illegal. She’s changing her story, people don’t do that unless…

According to Vang Her, her father worked in an American consulate processing paperwork for refugees who were moving to the United States. Despite this, her father was not on the list of those moving to America because he did not work either for the military or USAID.

Keep that in mind, her father was not on the list of those moving to America. And there you have it.

Vang Her then appeared to say that her father used his consulate job to forge documents which allowed him and his family to be on the list of those going to America, although the lawmaker was not entirely clear in her explanation of how the paperwork was altered. “And so I am illegal in this country,” said Vang Her. “My parents are illegal here in this country.”

Not twenty four hours later:

The DFL lawmaker shared a statement with KSTP in which she did not deny that her father forged paperwork to get his family to the United States, but she did say that her parents are U.S. citizens, she is a citizen, and she is here legally.

Forged paperwork but she’s here legally? Oh please, do tell how that works.

She changed her story which means she lied. What else has she lied about?

In any case Immigration and Customs Enforcement will need to investigate to get to the bottom of this, we just can’t trust what Rep. Kaohly Vang Her says anymore. She lost her credibility.

