Being caught red-handed after committing a crime, most legislators would resign in disgrace. Not Nicole.

We automatically know what the Republican side was calling for, kind of a no brainer. You would think the DFL side, including Gov. Tampon would show a little honor and integrity, and do the right thing by pressuring Sen. Mitchell to resign.

Ahh… but you would be wrong! In fact, they did the opposite. Just remember, we’re talking about the DFL (Democrat Farm Labor), honor and integrity is an alien trait to them.

Without Michell in the senate, their tax and spend bill and blowing a 19 billion dollar budget surplus in to a 6 billion dollar deficit, would have died, with every Republican voting in opposition. She was the deciding vote. At the time, the DFL (counting Mitchell) had a 34-33 majority.

Now that you have a summary background of why she’s still in the senate, let’s move forward with this.

Deputy Ethan Wothe, a former Detroit Lakes Police Department officer, responded to the Detroit Lakes home on the report of a burglary. He testified about responding to Carol Mitchell's home, and arresting Sen. Nicole Mitchell. Wothe's bodycam video from Mitchell's arrest was also shown in court.

Here’s the full arrest from the Becker County Sheriffs Department bodycam. It’s duration is 15 minutes 41 seconds.

