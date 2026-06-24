According to reports published yesterday (June 23, 2026), one of the 15 people federally charged in an alleged conspiracy involving anti-ICE agitation in Minnesota is an employee of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The individual, identified as Alec Stewart, works as an assistant wildlife manager and was charged with conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer. State officials said they were reviewing the charges but did not provide further comment.

The charges stem from a broader federal indictment announced June 16. The DOJ alleges that 15 members or associates of a Minneapolis-based group called Direct Action Minnesota coordinated efforts to obstruct federal immigration enforcement operations. Prosecutors describe the group as having Antifa ties and say the defendants used tactics such as surveillance of federal officers, blockades, and encrypted communications. Antifa has been designated a terrorist organization. Charges in the indictment include conspiracy to impede federal officers, assault-related offenses, interstate stalking, threats, and property-damage allegations.

This was (and still is) criminal conspiracy directed at federal law-enforcement activities.

Lock ‘em up and throw away the key. Preferably at GITMO.

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