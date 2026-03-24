Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Scot Winters, MD/PhD's avatar
Scot Winters, MD/PhD
4h

Freeways should be free, by definition. On the other hand government contracts sometimes go to the lowest bidder. Sure, we could talk about privatizing the highway system; I hope we don't. But I also wonder how long before we have another I-35W Mississippi River bridge collapse. Come on government; work better, be better, please. Please. Responsibility.

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