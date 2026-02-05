Minnesota Exposed the H-1B Scam — Now Hold Walz and Ellison Accountable
Minnesota just uncovered widespread H-1B visa fraud — fake job offers, shell companies, and corporations undercutting Minnesota workers with cheaper foreign labor. This isn’t innovation. It’s outsourcing American jobs from right under our noses.
And where were our leaders?
Governor Tim Walz talks about “worker justice,” yet his administration let companies replace Minnesotans and suppress wages. Attorney General Keith Ellison claims to fight corporate abuse, but these fraud networks thrived in our own backyard.
Every fraudulent visa means:
One less job for a Minnesota worker
Lower wages for local families
More power for corporate globalists
It’s time for America First. Minnesota First. Workers First. Screw those damned foreigners. Send them back to where they came from.
It’s time to clean house and put Minnesotans back to work.