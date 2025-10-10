Minnesota GOP representatives pen letter to DFL senators urging reopening government
GOP did not make any changes to federal policy and has been supported on a bipartisan basis thirteen times during the Biden Administration
All four Republicans representing Minnesota in Congress have called on Minnesota DFL Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to vote in favor of a GOP resolution that reopens the federal government.
Here is that letter.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.