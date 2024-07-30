Before I get accusations of bashing Minnesota there are two things you need to know. I’ve lived in Minnesota for 45 years, it’s my home. My mom was from a very prominent St. Paul family, that side of the family loved Minnesota. So this isn’t personal. Lastly, it’s factual as I will explain now.

The land of professional sports heartbreak.

We’ll begin by looking at this year. The Timberwolves. They should have been in the NBA Championship, but lost the Western Conference finals, just as they did 30 years ago. They’re 0-2. Sure, we had the Lakers, but that was before the NBA, so I’m not counting them.

How about the Twins? Oh, we had our moment in 1987 and 1991 as World Series champions, prior to that they lost the series in 1965 to the Sandy Koufax led Dodgers. Since 1991 until last year, the Twins set a major sports record of losing 21 straight playoff appearances.

The “State of Hockey” has a really dismal record due to the lack of playoff appearances. The Minnesota Wild made it to one Western Conference final in 2003 and lost. Prior to the Wild, we had the North Stars (now the Dallas Stars). They made one Stanley Cup championship in 1981 and lost to the New York Islanders.

And how about the Vikings. The Queens of Heartbreak. Four Super Bowls, four losses. The 1977 season was their last appearance. How about Super Bowl IV, the last between the NFL and AFL. The Vikings were 17 point favorites and could only muster 7 points. Since 1977, the Vikings have been to 6 NFC Championship games and of course, lost all 6, including that magical 1998 season, that in the end made the Vikings the only 15-1 team not to make the big dance.

And now the meat and potatoes of this post, politics. Specifically, this election and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz being on Kamal Toe Harris’s short list for running mates. If she picks him, they will lose, guaranteed. That’s what we want.

When it comes to the big election, Minnesotans lose, always. 100% of the time. Party affiliation doesn’t matter. They’re all losers starting with 10 time presidential candidate, former Republican governor Harold Stassen. Democrat Eugene McCarthy ran 4 times and lost. Gus Hall of the Communist Party ran 4 times never getting more than 57,000 popular votes. Democrat icon Hubert H. Humphrey, three and out. Another liberal icon Walter Mondale got shellacked by the greatest president in my lifetime, Ronald Reagan. Mondale only got 13 Electoral College votes winning only one state (Minnesota) and the District of Columbia. Lost the popular vote by about 20 million.

Former Republican governor Tim Pawlenty lost big in the 2012 Primary. Republican Rep. Michele Bachmann also lost big in the 2012 Primary. Most recently, we have the Senator now considered the most overrated blowhard of congress since Democrat senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont retired, Amy Klobuchar. She was beaten in the 2020 Democrat Primary, although I will say she garnered more delegates (5) than the current Democrat nominee, Kamal Toe Harris (0).

Now, undeniably, and factually true, the worst, and most leftist governor in Minnesota history, Tim Walz is on Harris’s shortlist for VP. I hope she chooses him. A Harris-Walz ticket will lose, and it will be by a landslide. I promise.

