The DFL douche nozzles currently running the state of Minnesota in to the ground are sure good stewards of our money, aren’t they? Turning a 19 billion dollar budget surplus in to a 6 billion dollar budget deficit, and that included raising our taxes by 10 billion dollars, just one hell of a job!

How about the fraud happening right under their noses, or were they in on it?

The scope of all the fraud is just too much not to have people in high places getting a cut of it. I know Democrats are frivilous with other peoples money, but even they should have noticed what’s been going on.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, Joe Thompson, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS his office has prosecuted half a billion dollars in government fraud over the past couple of years. Thompson also said that when current investigations are prosecuted and finished, the scope of fraud in Minnesota government programs could exceed $1 billion. “It’s an extraordinary problem, the fraud that’s pervasive in this state,” said Thompson.

Everyone in Minnesota should be outraged at this, but they aren’t. Part of it I’m sure is the local media burying it. I’m surprised KSTP put it out there… a little bit anyway.

But I suppose in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t matter, these people here will continue voting for, and placing DFL candidates in office, and a lot of those candidates for office next year are the same ones in office now, doing such a smashing good job of looking out for our tax dollars, just like they have been.

