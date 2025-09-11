Governor “Tampon Tim” Walz is making it clear that he intends to run for a third term. And while Democrats may be cheering (because they’re stupid), Minnesotans should pause and ask themselves: has Walz’s leadership truly left our state stronger, freer, or more prosperous?

The answer is no. A very resounding no.

Under Walz, Minnesota has seen higher taxes, record government spending, and policies that put bureaucrats first while everyday families struggle with rising costs. Despite a historic budget surplus, his administration chose to grow government instead of returning money to taxpayers. He took an 18 billion dollar budget surplus where he and the “trifecta” of DFL legislators spent every last penny of it, then proceeded to raise taxes by 10 billion dollars, promptly spending that, then continued spending to a 6 billion dollar budget deficit, and now wants to raise taxes again to get us out of the deficit he and his party created! At a time when Minnesotans are tightening their belts, Walz doubled down on programs that expand government dependency and limit individual freedom.

Public safety has also deteriorated on his watch. Crime rates in the Twin Cities spiked during his tenure, and Walz’s weak response to riots in 2020 left businesses destroyed and communities scarred. What response? Four days too late he deploys the national guard. President Trump at the time offered federalized national guard troops to help quell the mayhem, Walz declined. He knew those riots were coming, and refused to act. There were no water canons, he tied the hands of police, and we all watched uptown burn because of his lack of leadership. Minnesotans deserve a governor who will protect law-abiding citizens, not hesitate when leadership is most needed. He did more than hesitate, he froze. In his news conferences he looked like a deer in headlights, and the rioters knew no response was coming. He did the Barack Obama, he’d draw a line in the sand, the rioters would cross that line, he’d step backwards and draw another line. Total weakness, and the rioters knew it.

And let’s not forget education. Walz — a former teacher himself — presides over schools that are failing too many students, especially in urban districts. Minnesota spends more and more per student, yet test scores lag behind national averages. Parents who want school choice and accountability are ignored in favor of unions and special interests. And let’s not forget the indoctrination, from the phony business of climate change to gender ideology complete with tampons in the boys restrooms, to males participating in female sports. Sickening.

What about his violent, hateful speech that incites violence on the political oppostion not one day after Trump was shot. It could have had an effect on the Charlie Kirk assassination. The guy is a rotten, vulgar human being, if you can call him a human being while keeping a straight face. He’s a very hateful little man.

Now Walz wants four more years. But third terms rarely bring new energy — they bring more of the same. More taxes, more spending, more excuses, and more government control. We need fresh leadership that trusts people, not bureaucracy. We need Kristin Robbins for Governor.

“Tampon Tim” has had eight long, miserable years. That’s way more than enough. It’s time we, the people of Minnesota step up, fight back, and give Minnesotans the leadership we deserve.

