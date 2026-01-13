For years, Americans have been told that so-called “ICE Watch” groups are harmless community observers — peaceful volunteers with cell phones, simply “monitoring” federal immigration enforcement. That narrative has now collapsed under the weight of their own words.

The Minnesota “ICE Watch” group that trained Renee Good was not merely watching ICE. According to multiple reports, it was teaching members how to physically confront federal officers, interfere with arrests, and target law enforcement vehicles. That is not activism. That is organized obstruction — and it predictably ended in tragedy.

Leaked training materials linked to the group outline “de-arrest” tactics that include breaking officers’ grips, surrounding agents, opening law enforcement vehicle doors, and forcibly extracting detainees. The manual reportedly compares these actions to a “micro-intifada” — language deliberately associated with violent uprising. This was not accidental rhetoric. It was escalation by design.

Teaching civilians how to assault police and sabotage enforcement operations is not protected speech.

ICE agents are federal law enforcement officers carrying out duties assigned by Congress. They are not vigilantes. They are not rogue actors. They operate under law, oversight, and rules of engagement — often in hostile environments where activists actively attempt to provoke confrontation. When groups are trained to swarm officers, block vehicles, and physically interfere with arrests, the risk of deadly outcomes skyrockets.

That is precisely what happened in Minneapolis.

Renee Good repeatedly followed ICE officers during an enforcement operation and inserted herself into a volatile situation. When an officer faced what he reasonably believed to be a lethal threat involving her vehicle, he fired in self-defense. Instead of acknowledging the reckless tactics that led to that moment, activists and their allies immediately blamed ICE — while downplaying the militant training that put officers and civilians alike in danger.

This is the broader problem with the anti-ICE movement: it refuses to accept any responsibility for its own radicalization.

Interfering with arrests, surrounding officers, attacking their vehicles, and attempting to forcibly free detainees is criminal behavior — no matter how fashionable the cause.

ICE exists because borders matter and laws matter. Without enforcement, immigration policy becomes meaningless, cartels flourish, and public trust collapses. Demonizing ICE agents while excusing militant activist aggression sends a dangerous message: that federal officers are fair game, and the law is optional.

The truth is uncomfortable for the Left but unavoidable: this tragedy was not caused by ICE’s existence — it was caused by a militant movement that normalized confrontation with armed law enforcement. When outlaw activists train people to assault officers and target their vehicles, violent outcomes are no longer surprising. They are inevitable.

America cannot survive if federal law enforcement is sabotaged by mobs trained to resist arrest and then sanctified when things go wrong. And that is the whole point behind this. They are Marxists.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness