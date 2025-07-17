Let’s first begin with the title of this story by Fox 9, Activists say ICE is targeting immigrants going to court.

Illegal Aliens are not immigrants, period. And the second part, there is no such thing as “immigrant rights.” Just because the Left assigns imaginary rights to a particular group, doesn’t mean those imaginary rights are real.

Volunteers with the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) claim they witnessed four men detained by plain-clothes ICE agents in a single day last week, and they believe these courthouse arrests are occurring almost daily now.

So what? They’re not supposed to be here. What part of that simple concept a child can grasp, is too difficult for those simpletons to understand? They’ve got to be retarded if they can’t comprehend that.

Illegal Aliens are automatically criminals. They violated Federal law two times. One by entering the country without permission/documentation, and two by not leaving the country. If they’ve already been deported and enter again, that is a felony.

As I said before, they are not immigrants, they are aliens as defined by 8 U.S. Code § 1101 (a) (3):

This should tell you a little about the absolute joke of a judiciary Hennepin County is when it comes to their judges who aren’t real judges, they’re activists.

Eyewitnesses to these arrests said in each incident the judge dismissed the individuals' case, sending them out of the courtroom and into the hands of waiting ICE agents. They also claim court staff were complicit in the arrests as they did not allow the individuals to seek refuge in the courtroom waiting area.

The judge activist dismissed a Federal crime. He or she that day had full knowledge of the immigration crime, knew full well there is a Federal detainer, and let them go. The judge in these cases has lost all credibility with his or her decision to ignore a law he or she doesn’t like. Should be thrown off the bench, disbarred, and blackballed. The scales of justice are not balanced in Hennepin County.

Remember, next year there’s an election, we can throw a lot of these activist judges off the bench.

What is it the MIRAC protesters agitators🤡 want?

It’s so absurdly ridiculous and juvenile I actually laughed my ass off to the point of tears when I read this.

No time limits on staying in the court waiting room. All master hearings be held online. No case dismissals over objections. An end to ICE arrests at court.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

There’s a whole lot of stupid going on around here, must be the water, and it’s contagious.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness