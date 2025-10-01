On September 30, 2025, the U.S. Departments of Education and Health and Human Services jointly determined that the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) violated Title IX by permitting transgender athletes assigned male at birth to compete in girls’ sports and use female-designated facilities.

Federal officials identified several instances where male athletes participated in girls’ sports teams, including Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, lacrosse, track and field, volleyball, and fastpitch softball. A notable example is Charles Dean (Marissa) Rothenberger, a tranny athlete from Champlin Park High School, who led his team to a state championship, pitching five consecutive games and allowing only one run in 35 innings.

The federal agencies have mandated that Minnesota take corrective measures within 10 days to avoid enforcement actions that could jeopardize federal funding. These measures include:

Revising policies to prevent males from competing in girls’ sports and using female-designated facilities.

Restoring records and titles to female athletes affected by male participation.

Ensuring all federally funded entities in Minnesota adopt biology-based definitions of “male” and “female” in their athletic programs.

This federal action follows a preemptive lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison🤡 in April 2025, challenging President Trump’s executive order that bans tranny athletes from participating in girls’ sports. Ellison argued that the order violated Minnesota’s Human Rights Act and infringed upon state sovereignty.

The Trump administration has also threatened legal action against other states, including California and Maine, that maintain policies allowing tranny athletes to compete in girls’ sports.

As of now, Minnesota has not publicly responded to the federal findings or the 10-day compliance deadline.

