If you missed watching “A Precarious State” on all the ABC TV stations statewide this past Thursday night, you’re in luck, you can view the one hour special right here at the end of this post.

We all know how bad things have gotten, but you really don’t know how bad as the Twin Cities Media Cabal hides what you really need to know. Rick Kupchella’s documentary will make your jaw drop.

A Precarious State reveals what many residents already sense: that without clear, honest information, communities are left in the dark about the systems shaping their lives. Through powerful interviews and investigative storytelling, the film brings transparency to issues like public safety, education, and business. In a time of confusion and noise, it offers clarity—giving Minnesotans the context they need to better understand the world around them. It’s not about sides—it’s about truth.

To those of you that live in another state, I highly recommend you watch this too. You may find a lot of similarities.

