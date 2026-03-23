Minnesota has long been known as one of the best-run states in the country, with strong schools, a stable economy, and safe communities. In recent years, however, many believe the state has begun to lose focus on the fundamentals that once made it successful.

Education is a major concern. Minnesota once ranked near the top nationally in student achievement, but test scores in reading and math have declined, and fewer students are meeting grade-level standards. When education struggles, it affects the future workforce and the state’s long-term economic strength.

Economic competitiveness is also under pressure. Rising taxes, regulations, and living costs make it harder for businesses and workers to choose Minnesota over other states. At the same time, concerns about crime have raised questions about public safety and the need to maintain strong, trusted law enforcement.

Government accountability is another key issue. Recent fraud scandals involving public programs have shaken public confidence and highlighted the need for better oversight of taxpayer money.

Despite these challenges, Minnesota still has many strengths, including a skilled workforce, strong companies, and vibrant communities. By refocusing on core priorities—education, economic growth, public safety, and responsible government—the state can restore the fundamentals that built its reputation and ensure a stronger future.

But the chances of refocussing are zero if the DFL has a majority in either house or has the governorship.

Leave a comment