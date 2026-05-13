A federal judge in Minnesota ruled last week that immigration enforcement activity by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can continue near schools while a broader lawsuit proceeds. The judge denied a request from several Minnesota school districts and Education Minnesota for a preliminary injunction that would have temporarily restored “sensitive location” protections limiting ICE operations around schools.

The lawsuit was brought by districts including Duluth Public Schools and Fridley Public Schools after the federal government rescinded prior policies that had discouraged immigration enforcement at “sensitive locations” such as schools and churches. Plaintiffs argued the policy change caused fear, absenteeism, and disruptions for students and families.

The court did not rule on the ultimate legality of ICE enforcement near schools; it only decided that the plaintiffs had not yet met the legal standard needed for an immediate injunction while the case continues.

Current federal policy allows ICE agents in public areas of schools without special approval, though entering private areas such as classrooms generally still requires consent, a judicial warrant, or exigent circumstances.

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