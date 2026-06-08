Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Inverted Pyramid's avatar
Inverted Pyramid
1h

The Federal Government will come down hard on this matter and use what he testified to in the state court and lock him up.

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Joe milek's avatar
Joe milek
4h

Yes I agree I live here and it is shit hole !! Just proves Keith is in with the thieves and he's running again for AG..🤣🤣🤣

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