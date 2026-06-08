Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (DFL)

Said Awil Ibrahim admitted his role in what prosecutors described as Minnesota's largest Medicaid fraud case, involving roughly $11 million in taxpayer funds. Yet under a plea deal negotiated by Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, he is expected to avoid prison and receive probation instead.

This just proves beyond a reasonable doubt that along with the fraudsters, Keith Ellison and the entire DFL government are criminals also. Nobody can argue that fact, period.

Every dollar stolen from Medicaid is money taken from vulnerable people and hardworking taxpayers. When someone connected to an $11 million fraud scheme avoids consequences, it sends a message that crime pays in Minnesota, especially if the amount is large enough and the DFL is in charge.

Just more proof Minnesota is a lawless shit hole.

Leave a comment