Minnesota lawmakers are at it again. A new bill would force every first-time driver under 21 to complete a formal driver’s education course before getting a license. Really? Are we seriously going to treat 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds like toddlers who can’t be trusted behind the wheel without a state-approved classroom and a certified instructor holding their hand?

The first thing anyone would think is, here’s another DFL Nanny State bill that only a Democrat could invent. You would be wrong.

The bill, Minnesota HF 3988 authored by Andrew Myers (R–Minnetonka Beach) would require 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds to complete driver’s education. Right now in Minnesota if you’re 18 and older: you can get a license without formal driver’s ed if you pass the tests, just like in the other 49 states. This bill is nanny state garbage.

The bill was authored by my state representative. I know him, and I’ve talked with him, he’s been at my house and I can tell you factually, he’s a RINO.

When someone turns 18, they can vote, enlist in the military, get married, and be tried as an adult in court. But according to Myers, they apparently cannot drive a car safely without government supervision. This is not safety, it’s elitist condescension disguised as “policy.”

Proponents claim it’s about reducing crashes. But let’s face facts: the real danger comes from reckless behavior, not a lack of classroom hours. Mandating driver’s ed for young adults does nothing to stop distracted texting, aggressive driving, or impaired judgment. It won’t magically make these “young adult” drivers crash-proof—it will just make them resent the state and waste hundreds of dollars in the process.

And let’s talk about cost. Driver’s ed isn’t free. For many young people, paying for a course on top of tuition, rent, and living expenses is not just inconvenient—it’s a barrier. This bill is a tax on independence disguised as “road safety.”

What’s next? Will lawmakers require 21-year-olds to take a remedial math course before filing taxes? Or force 22-year-olds into classroom etiquette before renting an apartment? The slippery slope is real. By infantilizing adults, the state undermines the very independence it claims to protect.

If legislators genuinely care about safety, they can focus on real solutions: cracking down on impaired and distracted driving, improving road design, or promoting voluntary training for those who want it. And speaking of road design, who was the moron that designed Shoreline Drive in Mound? Or how about the complete imbeciles in city government that approved that road? Retards, all of them. If you’ve driven in Mound you know exactly what I’m talking about. Those educated idiots were not young adults either.

It’s time to say no. No to overreach. No to unnecessary mandates. No to treating 18, 19 and 20-year-olds like they’re toddlers. Legal adults deserve better.

