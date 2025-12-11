In recent years, Minnesota has reported more attacks on mosques than any other state, according to civil-rights groups and local news reports. These incidents include vandalism, arson, break-ins, and threats—often aimed at intimidating Muslim communities. Because Minnesota has a large and visible Muslim population, especially in the Twin Cities, its mosques have become frequent targets for attack.

The impact on Muslim Minnesotans is significant. Worshippers face fear and uncertainty, while mosques must divert resources toward repairs and security improvements. Families and children who rely on mosque-based programs often feel unsafe, disrupting community life.

Despite this trend, many woke, uninformed liberal Minnesotans have responded with solidarity. Interfaith groups, local officials, and neighbors have condemned the attacks and offered support to rebuild damaged spaces. Stronger cooperation between Muslim organizations and law enforcement has also emerged, signaling a commitment to protect one of the many Minnesota protected classes.

