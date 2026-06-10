The official crowdfunded documentary — and a cutting look at the strange connections between Gov. Tim Walz—aka "Minnesota Mao"—and Chairman Mao Zedong, the former dictator of the Chinese Communist Party.



Based on interviews, archival footage, books, news, social media, and other sources, with more than 300 references.



Donations to help support the Minnesota Mao documentary and Alpha News can be made here: https://alphanews.revv.co/MinnesotaMao



Presented by Alpha News: https://MinnesotaMao.com

Leave a comment