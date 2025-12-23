Nearly 100 Minnesota mayors, 98 to be exact have issued a rare joint warning to state leaders, criticizing what they describe as unchecked spending and inconsistent fiscal management. In a letter sent to the governor and legislators, the mayors argue that the state’s rapid shift from a historic surplus to a projected multi-billion-dollar deficit reflects poor long-term planning and weak financial discipline.

The mayors say the consequences are being felt most acutely at the local level. Cities are increasingly required to carry out state mandates without reliable funding, forcing difficult choices such as raising property taxes, postponing infrastructure projects, or leaving public safety and city staff positions unfilled. Many local leaders warn that residents are facing levy increases driven more by state policy than local decision-making.

The letter also raises concerns about accountability, pointing to fraud and mismanagement in state-run programs as evidence that spending has outpaced oversight. Coming from mayors across regions and political backgrounds, the message is framed less as a partisan attack and more as a pragmatic call for predictability and fiscal restraint.

Ultimately, the mayors are urging state leaders to better align spending commitments with sustainable revenues, warning that without changes, cities—and taxpayers—will continue to bear the cost of fiscal decisions made in St. Paul.

