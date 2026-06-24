Minnesota mom warns parents about school trans policies
“The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point had been very actively transitioning our son.”
“Our son is on the autism spectrum. He was in his third year of college and we were working to help him live independently … we thought that everything was going very well, but then we found out, to our surprise, that the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point had been very actively transitioning our son,” Hunsberger explained.
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